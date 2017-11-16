Beauty expert shares perfect gifts for makeup lovers

CHICAGO (WLS) --Shopping for a makeup lover this holiday season can get confusing with so many products on the market.
So beauty expert, Liz Kennedy, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to help us narrow down our search and pick out this season's hottest items in the beauty world.
Finishing Touch Flawless
Price: $19.99
FinishingTouchFlawless.com
Urban Decay Heavy Metals Metallic Eyeshadow Palette
Price: $55
https://m.sephora.com/product/heavy-metals-metallic-eyeshadow-palette-P425746
Dr. Dennis Gross Glow Getter and Firm Believer Gift Sets
Price for Glow Getter: $48
https://drdennisgross.com/glow-getter-2017-holiday-kit.html
Price for Firm Believer: $68
https://drdennisgross.com/firm-believer-2017-holiday-kit.html
Static Nails all in One Pop-On Manicure Kit
Price: $16
www.lulus.com
From Dusk Till Dawn Woman in Gold by Kilian Eau de Parfum
Price: $295
https://m.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/kilian-from-dusk-till-dawn-woman-in-gold-eau-de-parfum-refillable-spray-17-oz?ID=2752700
