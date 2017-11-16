HEALTH & FITNESS

Beauty expert shares perfect gifts for makeup lovers

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Shopping for a makeup lover this holiday season can get confusing with so many products on the market.

So beauty expert, Liz Kennedy, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to help us narrow down our search and pick out this season's hottest items in the beauty world.

Finishing Touch Flawless
Price: $19.99
FinishingTouchFlawless.com

Urban Decay Heavy Metals Metallic Eyeshadow Palette
Price: $55
https://m.sephora.com/product/heavy-metals-metallic-eyeshadow-palette-P425746

Dr. Dennis Gross Glow Getter and Firm Believer Gift Sets
Price for Glow Getter: $48
https://drdennisgross.com/glow-getter-2017-holiday-kit.html


Price for Firm Believer: $68
https://drdennisgross.com/firm-believer-2017-holiday-kit.html

Static Nails all in One Pop-On Manicure Kit
Price: $16
www.lulus.com

From Dusk Till Dawn Woman in Gold by Kilian Eau de Parfum
Price: $295
https://m.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/kilian-from-dusk-till-dawn-woman-in-gold-eau-de-parfum-refillable-spray-17-oz?ID=2752700

To keep up on the latest trends in beauty and skincare, follow Liz Kennedy on Instagram and Twitter @LizKennedyTV.
