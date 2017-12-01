HEALTH & FITNESS

Mollison Elementary School passes inspection following rodent infestation

EMBED </>More Videos

The rodent-infested Bronzeville school passed inspection on Friday morning, but some parents still kept their children from attending the school. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A rodent-infested Bronzeville school passed inspection on Friday morning, but some parents still kept their children from attending the school, and encouraged others to do the same.

Mollison Elementary School failed their last two Chicago Department of Public Health inspections. Parents said Mollison has been infested with rodents for weeks.

Still, some parents brought their children to class even before the inspection passed.

"They still need to get their lessons in school. They reassured me that they're cleaning the place, that it's going to be taken care of today," said parent John Harris.

"Personally, we talked about it and she said she hasn't seen any rodents," said Alton Jackson, a parent.

Other parents sent their children to an alternative site at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

"We just want our kids to be safe," said Danielle Lester, a parent.

Members of the Local School Council said they are skeptical of the findings after walking through the school just a few days ago and seeing evidence that the problem still existed. The council has not been allowed to conduct its own investigation.

A scuffle broke out Thursday when a few members of the council were scheduled to walk through during one inspection. Chicago Public Schools officials said only one representative would be allowed into the school because a large group of parents in the building would have been disruptive to students.

There was pushing and shoving between parents and CPS security on the school's doorstep. LSC Representative Cathy Dale was crushed on the ground between a guard's legs and she was eventually taken in an ambulance to Mercy Hospital.

"You had children out here getting ready for school and you beat up a black woman in front of the children here, you are a black man supposedly a protector of our community," said Former Alderman Dorothy Tillman.

After the skirmish Thursday morning and a police response, parents began pulling their children from the school.

Later in the afternoon, parents returned to the school to hand out flyers, urging others to remove their children from the school until CPS allows local school council members to inspect the cleaning job.

CPS officials said the custodial team at Mollison was replaced.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchicago public schoolsratscpsChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Scuffle ensues at rodent-infested CPS school, inspection fails
Bronzeville elementary school struggling with rodent problem
Rodent sighting at South Side school leaves parents concerned
HEALTH & FITNESS
Scuffle ensues at rodent-infested CPS school, inspection fails
Keeping up with fitness goals during holiday season
Flu season could be bad, experts warn
Remote-controlled device rebuilds breasts after cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Missing Florida teen found days after going missing with soccer coach
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed 80 times, set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Supermoon 2017: How to see it in Chicago Sunday
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
Show More
Mount Prospect mother, son meet Aaron Rodgers on Chicago street
American Airlines says it has pilots for holiday season flights
68-year-old woman, 3-year-old girl carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Chipotle unveils creamier queso and starts testing nachos
More News
Top Video
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video