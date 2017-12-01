A rodent-infested Bronzeville school passed inspection on Friday morning, but some parents still kept their children from attending the school, and encouraged others to do the same.Mollison Elementary School failed their last two Chicago Department of Public Health inspections. Parents said Mollison has been infested with rodents for weeks.Still, some parents brought their children to class even before the inspection passed."They still need to get their lessons in school. They reassured me that they're cleaning the place, that it's going to be taken care of today," said parent John Harris."Personally, we talked about it and she said she hasn't seen any rodents," said Alton Jackson, a parent.Other parents sent their children to an alternative site at the Harold Washington Cultural Center."We just want our kids to be safe," said Danielle Lester, a parent.Members of the Local School Council said they are skeptical of the findings after walking through the school just a few days ago and seeing evidence that the problem still existed. The council has not been allowed to conduct its own investigation.A scuffle broke out Thursday when a few members of the council were scheduled to walk through during one inspection. Chicago Public Schools officials said only one representative would be allowed into the school because a large group of parents in the building would have been disruptive to students.There was pushing and shoving between parents and CPS security on the school's doorstep. LSC Representative Cathy Dale was crushed on the ground between a guard's legs and she was eventually taken in an ambulance to Mercy Hospital."You had children out here getting ready for school and you beat up a black woman in front of the children here, you are a black man supposedly a protector of our community," said Former Alderman Dorothy Tillman.After the skirmish Thursday morning and a police response, parents began pulling their children from the school.Later in the afternoon, parents returned to the school to hand out flyers, urging others to remove their children from the school until CPS allows local school council members to inspect the cleaning job.CPS officials said the custodial team at Mollison was replaced.