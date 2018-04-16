HEALTH & FITNESS

Egg Recall 2018: 200M eggs recalled over salmonella fears in 9 states

EMBED </>More Videos

The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065.

By
Check your eggs, as more than 200 million are being recalled because of potential contamination of salmonella.

According to the FDA, 22 illnesses have been reported in connection with the eggs to date.

The eggs have been sold in various stores in nine states, including Walmart and Food Lion.

Rose Acre Farms, of Seymour, Indiana, issued a voluntary recall for 206,749,248 eggs distributed to restaurants and retail stores in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to the FDA, the eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina, and reached consumers through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.



The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package. The FDA, urges you to stop using the recalled eggs right away and return them to the store you bought them from for a full refund.

According to the FDA, the recalled eggs may be contaminated with salmonella braenderup, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

"Consumers with these eggs shouldn't eat them," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Twitter. "Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund."

The recall came about after the illnesses were reported in states along the East Coast, and the FDA inspected the farm in eastern North Carolina's Hyde County that produces about 2 million eggs per day. Gottlieb said the agency's testing connected the recalled eggs to the people who got sick.

The notice lists varieties of a Food Lion store brand as well as some cartons available as the Great Value brand, which is sold at Walmart. The recall also lists eggs that were distributed to the Waffle House restaurant chain.

Food Lion has pulled the recalled eggs from shelves of the approximately 400 stores where they were available, said spokeswoman Emma Inman.

"The eggs that are in the stores today are safe," she said by phone. She said she didn't have information on whether Food Lion customers were among those who got sick.

Company officials at Walmart and Waffle House didn't immediately respond to messages Sunday seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallproduct recallssalmonellaFDAtroubleshooteru.s. & worldconsumerColoradoFloridaNew JerseyNew YorkPennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaVirginiaWest VirginiaIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Through faith, Barbara Bush overcame recent health crises
Therapy horses bring joy to pediatric patients at Loyola University Medical Center
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies: Study
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Supreme Court denies request to hear Rod Blagojevich appeal
Chicago Weather: Slippery roads hampering morning commute
7 inmates dead, 17 injured after prison fight in South Carolina
R. Lee Ermey, 'Full Metal Jacket' actor, dies at 74
Barbara Bush in failing health, spox says
Comey Interview: Ex-FBI director speculates Russians may have damaging info on Trump
Felony DUI for drunk driver stuck on railroad, drinking a beer in Riverside
San Juan mayor visits Oak Brook
Show More
Wisconsin man charged in Lakeview home invasion
Therapy horses bring joy to pediatric patients at Loyola University Medical Center
1 dead after Metra train strikes car
4 seriously injured in LSD crash in Gold Coast
More News