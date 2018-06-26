'Fact Or Fiction' with specialists from the advanced heart failure program at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Here are some of their statistics:
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks highest in heart transplant volume (CY17) in Illinois - the most heart transplants in Illinois in a single year in more than 20 years. Northwestern Memorial Hospital performed 10 transplants alone in the month of May, 2018.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks highest in heart failure survival in the nation, for two consecutive years.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital has achieved among the best survival in the country from the most commonly occurring cardiovascular conditions to the most complex.
For more information about the Advanced Heart Failure Program at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, or to make an appointment - visit their website or call 312-NM-HEART (312-664-3278).