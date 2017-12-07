HEALTH & FITNESS

Bill Campbell, former ABC7 colleague, recovering from stroke

Bill Campbell (GoFundMe)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bill Campbell, our beloved former colleague at ABC7, recently suffered a stroke and is now recovering.

Bill was a member of the ABC7 team for 32 years before retiring in 2010. He was director of editorials and hosted a number of long-running public affairs shows including "Chicago-ing."

Although Bill is recovering, he still needs vital rehab and care, much of which is not covered by his insurance.

"Friends of Bill Campbell" have generated a GoFundMe page if you'd like to contribute to his care. We wish Bill a speedy and full recovery.
