HEALTH & FITNESS

Former TV reporter, 38, dies 36 hours after flu diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

Former news reporter dies just 36 hours after getting sick. (Facebook/Kathleen Cochrane DePiero) (KTRK)

CLEVELAND --
A former TV news reporter passed away suddenly after being diagnosed with the flu, her former station FOX 8 in Cleveland reported.

A statement on the station's website reads, in part:

"We are heartbroken to share with you the news that our beloved, former colleague and friend, Kathleen Cochrane DePiero, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday after a brief illness. Our FOX 8 family learned of her passing Sunday morning. Kathleen, 38, was a valued, outstanding reporter for our station starting in 2005, until she decided to step away to be a full-time mom to her children several years later."

Kathleen Cochrane DePiero was just 38 years old.

Spectrum News Charlotte, where DePiero also worked, reported the autopsy showed the cause of death was most likely the flu leading to pneumonia and sepsis.

The report said she died just 36 hours after she first showed signs of being sick.

According to her obituary, DePiero passed away Dec. 30.

She worked in television news as a reporter in West Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio.

DePiero left the industry to stay home full time with her children.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluillnessu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Ratio 1:1 Fitness - The Best Body for You
The 'Stinky' Truth about Colon Health with A.D. Dolphin
Best of Beauty 2018 With Nicole Townsend
Ind. family says Tamiflu may have caused their child's suicide
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Attempted Lincoln Square home invader fatally shot by accomplice
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman to remain in jail
3 Illinois GOP lawmakers on train that hit truck, 1 on truck killed
Sears eliminating 220 corporate jobs
8th grader says she was sexually assaulted by classmates
Ex-Clipper Rasual Butler, wife killed in 'horrific' crash
Super Blue Blood Moon appears in Chicago sky
4 mini horses, donkey killed by pack of dogs in CA zoo
Show More
Chicago ranked as best city in the world by TimeOut magazine
State of the Union 2018: Trump calls for unity; warns about gangs, drugs, North Korea
Metra fare increases take effect Thursday
Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers State of the State address
More News
Top Video
Super Blue Blood Moon appears in Chicago sky
Fire rips through Westmont apartment building
Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's gets major makeover
Parents concerned about controversial St. Charles school plan
More Video