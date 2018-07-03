Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Legit or Nah: Summer myths busted
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3698488" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Legit or Nah: Summer myths busted (WLS)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
wcl
Tuesday, July 03, 2018 01:53PM
It's hot and steamy outside so WCL asked Dr. Steve Salzman to bust some summer myths.
Can these natural hot weather lifehacks be legit or nah?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
health
Windy City LIVE
summer
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Black Fire Brigade opens new facility
Young leaders in gun law reform movement
Pillow Talk: The other woman
Nate Butkus, 8-year-old science whiz, uses lemons for electrifying experiment
More Windy City LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS
Have another cup: Coffee may lead to longer life
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at cookout
Calumet City senior citizens left stranded by elevator issues at apartment
Fact or Fiction: Twin OB/GYNs Dr. J & Dr. I
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Pfleger: ISP threaten to arrest all participants in Dan Ryan march against Chicago violence
Boy, 10, drowns at Park Forest Aqua Center after hours
CPD officer shoots teen in South Shore
Daylight coyote sighting in Tinley Park concerns neighbors
Beware gas station skimmers
Mom, teen learning to drive charged in crash that killed 2
Thailand cave rescue: Boys may have to dive, despite peril
Five injured in Back of the Yards traffic accident
Show More
Hospital worker arrested in deaths of 8 babies
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at cookout
PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate first 4th of July
VIDEO: Sign falls on woman in NYC
Man shot in head, killed in Washington Park
More News