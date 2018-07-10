HEALTH & FITNESS

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in NJ

EMBED </>More Videos

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 9, 2018.

By
CAMDEN, N.J. --
A local family says their father is fighting for his life and his limbs. They say he contracted a flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey.

Dilena Perez-Dilan says her father Angel Perez is an avid crabber.

But on July 2, he was crabbing at Matt's Landing near the Maurice River. Hours later his right leg began to swell. Then she says it quickly got worse.

"It turned brown, blackish color. It was swelling, it was blistered," she recalled.

Photos taken by the family show the discoloration and swelling. He is now in the ICU at Cooper, the infection spread to all four limbs.

Dilena says doctors blame a bacteria called Vibrio. It's in a group commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria.

Vibrio is found in brackish and seawater, especially during the hot summer months.
The family is now warning others to be mindful.

"Be careful. The water, as much as we need water, it can be poisonous. It can be dangerous and we don't know what we're getting into when we get in there. That's why they do use boots - people use boots and covers to protect themselves," said Dilena.

Mr. Perez has Parkinson's disease, so he is at a greater risk for problems.

But the New Jersey Health Department says if anyone has open cuts or scrapes, it's best to stay out of the brackish water.

Anyone with liver disease or a weakened immune system should also avoid eating raw shellfish because the bacteria can also be spread through food.
The infection is rare, but New Jersey does report several cases of it each year.

The Perez family is hoping for the best, but right now living day-by-day. They do say that Mr. Perez is in good spirits.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthflesh eating bacteriau.s. & worldinfectionNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
American Red Cross calls for blood donations amid critical shortage
Woman dependent on oxygen tank dies after power cut off following overdue bill
US reportedly threatened nations over WHO breastfeeding measure
New LATERA procedure helps keep nasal airways open
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
American tourist killed in Mexico City
Thailand cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued
Woman shot while riding in vehicle in Pilsen
5 found shot to death, including children, in Del. home
MIRACLE SURVIVAL: Baby found buried alive under sticks
$27K in Apple merchandise stolen in seconds
Car crashes into Blue Island Library
2 stabbed, 1 fatally, after fight on CTA bus
Show More
Lake Forest mansion on Lake Michigan hits market at $15M
El Chapo lawyers say USA using 'sandbag' tactics in records dump
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
What we know about Brett Kavanaugh, nominee to Supreme Court
More News