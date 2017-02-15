Parents say over-the-counter drug sickening young kids

Some parents are concerned the drug MiraLAX may have caused serious mental health problems in their young children.A study is underway to see if there is a link between the laxative and psychiatric problems.Jeanie Ward petitioned the Food and Drug Administration for a warning label and an investigation into MiraLAX.The FDA says they "take the health and welfare of pediatric populations very seriously," and declined to change the label while the study is underway because there is "insufficient data to demonstrate a link" between the medication and serious neuro-psychiatric issues in children, and it believes the drug's label "accurately conveys the risks.""We saw a lot of the anger, a lot of the rage, a lot of the aggression," said parent Mike Kohler."Neuro-psychiatric events with paranoia, mood swings, aggression, rage," Ward said.Bayer, the manufacturer of MiraLAX, emphasizes that the drug is only approved for use by people over 17, but says studies have found it to be safe for both short and long-term use in children.