ORGAN DONATIONS

Retired Illinois minister saved by teenage organ donor

EMBED </>More Videos

Prayers were answered for a retired minister from Illinois who was given the gift of life thanks to a teenage organ donor. (WLS)

CNN
Prayers were answered for a retired minister from Illinois who was given the gift of life thanks to a teenage organ donor.

Keith Stampley and Julie Spear met for the first time after an organ from Spear's son saved Stampley's life.

Evan Spear of Colorado was just 19 years old when he died on May 16, 2015. Two days later, Keith Stampley received his donation.

"It was like he left a will," Spear said.

His liver was matched with Stampley, a retired minister of 30 years from Illinois. It's been two years since that lifesaving procedure, and at their meeting, he shared with the mom who lost so much that he can feel Evan every day.

"I never ate ketchup, after I had the transplant I was like hey I can eat ketchup, pizza, I never ate pizza, I like pizza now," Stampley said.

"There's Evan right there," said Spear.

"It has been a source of light and honor for me and as a donor mom, it has really been saving me as well," she said.

As they begin their new relationship, they're asking others to save more lives.

"It isn't just a heart on your license, it truly can become a reality, and you can give life to others," said Spear.

Three other people were also saved thanks to Evan's donation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthorgan donations
Load Comments
ORGAN DONATIONS
Wife hides kidney donor surprise on baseball card
3-year-old battling cancer gets triple organ transplant
Eddie Johnson's kidney transplant planned for June, source says
Give the gift of life through organ donations
More organ donations
HEALTH & FITNESS
Exercising outside often helps burn more calories
See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Consumer Reports: Treating sunburn
Liquid biopsy a non-invasive way to diagnose cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Father of 4 forced to part with family; will be deported to Mexico
California sea lion pups debut at Brookfield Zoo
Third firearm found in carry-on luggage at Midway in less than a week
Oswego vehicle vandalism caught on tape
Show More
Teen mob targets police in Philadelphia
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Police: Man tried to lure 14-year-old girl into SUV in Lincoln Park
Unclaimed $350,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Oswego vehicle vandalism caught on tape
Chicago native Brenna D'Amico, star of "Descendants Two," talks with ABC7
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video