Students sickened after attending prom at Shedd Aquarium

About 50 students who attended Victor J. Andrew High School's prom at Shedd Aquarium last week became sick with stomach flu-like symptoms over the weekend, according to a school district letter to parents.About 400 students attended the Tinley Park high school's prom, which was held Friday night.In a letter to families, Consolidated High School District 230 officials said they did not know the cause of the illnesses, and asked parents for information about their child's illness to help assist in identifying a source.Officials, who are working with Shedd, want to know what food their child consumed, other activities they participated during prom weekend and when the child first became symptomatic.Parents are asked to call the school's dean at 708-342-5894 to share information about their child's flu-like symptoms."We are deeply saddened that illness has dampened what was otherwise a very positive and memorable prom for our students," the letter to parents said.In a statement, Shedd said they are working with food management company Sodexo and the school to investigate."The care and well-being of all our guests is a top priority for Shedd Aquarium and something that is taken very seriously," said Andrea Rodgers, Shedd's vice president of communications and public relations. "Sodexo at Shedd Aquarium has a longstanding, strong performance in food safety and commitment to maintain strict adherence to food safety procedures that lead to clean, safe operations and nutritious food. We welcome and regularly participate in health inspections."