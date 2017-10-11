Val's Leg Makeover By AirSculpt

Val has spent a lot of time eating healthy and exercising, yet there is one area that she hasn't been able to change through diet and exercise. It's her thighs. She has been self-conscious about them for years, so she decided to look into changing her problem area, and she found a minimally invasive new procedure called AirSculpt - which was pioneered by Dr. Aaron Rollins. It is done exclusively at Elite Body Sculpture and they have opened their first office in Chicago!
Val went in for a consultation, and decided to take the plunge. We followed Val through her procedure in May, and now we see the final results!
For more on Elite Body Sculpture, visit their website: http://www.elitebodysculpture.com
