WINDY CITY LIVE

Val's Leg Makeover By AirSculpt

EMBED </>More Videos

Val has spent a lot of time eating healthy and exercising, yet there is one area that she hasn't been able to change through diet and exercise. (WLS)

Val has spent a lot of time eating healthy and exercising, yet there is one area that she hasn't been able to change through diet and exercise. It's her thighs. She has been self-conscious about them for years, so she decided to look into changing her problem area, and she found a minimally invasive new procedure called AirSculpt - which was pioneered by Dr. Aaron Rollins. It is done exclusively at Elite Body Sculpture and they have opened their first office in Chicago!

Val went in for a consultation, and decided to take the plunge. We followed Val through her procedure in May, and now we see the final results!

For more on Elite Body Sculpture, visit their website: http://www.elitebodysculpture.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
20th Anniversary of Blue Man Group in Chicago
franklyHANK: Fifty Shades, Spooked, and Creed 2
Nude Dude Food dining service
The Bleeding Veggie Burger
More Windy City LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mother who ignored deal to vaccinate son to share custody
Healthy living and parenting conference coming to Chicago area
Consumer Reports: Lifestyle changes to make before medication
Melania Trump tours West Virginia infant drug rehab center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Cook County Board votes to repeal sugary drink tax
1st grader walks home from school minutes after being dropped off
Woman's body found after Harvey house fire
2 arrested after man tortured for 2 days with hooks, blowtorch
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Mother who ignored deal to vaccinate son to share custody
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
Prof placed on leave after tweets about Vegas shooting, 'white victimization'
Show More
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Airbnb unit rigged with hidden cameras, police say
4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills grandfather, sheriff says
Tweet of prof helping students during late-night study session goes viral
Women's text message fight leads to fatal stabbing
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
Airbnb unit rigged with hidden cameras, police say
Woman's body found after Harvey house fire
Chicago City Council discusses making changes to hotel security, bars, baseball
More Video