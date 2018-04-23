WINDY CITY LIVE

'Wrinkle Fairy' Leslie Forrester and the 7 Deadly Skin Sins

'Wrinkle Fairy' Leslie Forrester talked about the 7 Deadly Skin Sins. (WLS)

Chicago cosmetic medicine expert and author Leslie Forrester, also known as the "Wrinkle Fairy," talked about the 7 Deadly Skin Sins that are killing your skin and hurting your efforts to rejuvenate and revitalize.

The "Wrinkle Fairy" hit on how most of us are using sunscreen all wrong, why you should not treat acne breakouts on your own and why you should not be tempted by celebs promoting the next big thing.

For more about the book, "Meet Your Wrinkle Fairy: An Insider's Guide to Cosmetic Medicine," visit: http://www.wrinklefairy.com/
