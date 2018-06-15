Hero fisherman saves teen sucked into dam

A fisherman is being called a hero after he rescued a young woman who was sucked into a dam while swimming in an Ohio lake.Regina Williams, 18, was swimming with friends around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday when she was suddenly sucked into the undercurrent of a dam.Her friends immediately called 911."I'm over here at the Charles Hill Dam and one of my friends just got sucked down," Williams' friend told the dispatcher. "She's right in the gutter. There's no way we can get down to her."The force of the water swept her downstream, where Jared Tims found her. He was fishing near the spillway when he spotted Williams, who appeared to be in distress. That's when Tims' instincts kicked in."I don't even think there was a decision. I just went. I mean, I just threw my pole and just went straight in," Tims said.He managed to get Williams to the shore, where he immediately started CPR, even though he was still waist-deep in water."How many people are out here at 2:15 in the morning that know CPR?" asked Chief Deputy Carl Richert, Ashland County Sheriff's Department.Emergency crews arrived moments later. Williams rushed to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her family told WEWS they wanted to thank Tims for saving her."I just hope they're able to get her to come back around and she's alright," Tims said.