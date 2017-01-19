Chicago auction house offering free antique appraisals

CHICAGO (WLS) --Look around your house, you could have a gold mind stored away in the closet!
For years, antique collectors have been surprised by the value of their items on the popular "Antiques Roadshow" program. Now, an auction house that's been seen many times on the show is opening up an office in Chicago!
Kathleen Guzman with Heritage Auctions stopped by the State Street Studio to tell us about a free appraisal event.
One of the world's largest auction companies, Heritage Auctions, has now opened its first public showroom and offices in Chicago at 215 W. Ohio Street. The public can get free appraisals from Heritage's experts at a special event there on Friday through Sunday, January 20 - 22, 2017.
At the appraisal event, Heritage specialists will be prepared to accept and fully insure consignments of qualified items, and can offer cash advances on qualified consignments or purchase items for cash. Previous Heritage appraisal events nationwide have uncovered many hidden treasures in collectibles and fine art that proved to be a windfall for their owners.
The Heritage Auctions showroom and offices are regularly open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. The phone number is 312-260-7200. For additional information, visit www.HA.com.