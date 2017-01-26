'Kitchen Crashers' host Alison Victoria revamps WCL living space

CHICAGO --Revamping your living space has never been more affordable. Designer and HGTV host, Alison Victoria, revamped the Windy City LIVE living space with just a few accent pieces and accessories.
The Chicago native began her career as the youngest designer at Christopher Homes in Las Vegas.
She now runs her own consulting firm, Alison Victoria Interiors, which is based in Chicago.
Be sure to catch Alison Victoria on her new show, "Windy City Rehab," on HGTV and DIY Network this spring.
For more information on Alison and her work, please visit: alisonvictoria.com.