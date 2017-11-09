Indiana man gets 68 years for Willowbrook sex assault

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --Londale Madison of South Bend, Ind., was sentenced Thursday to 68 years in prison for the brutal sex assault and stabbing of a woman in her Willowbrook home in 2015.
Madison was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion and armed robbery, all Class X felonies, in the Aug. 29, 2015, attack during a home invasion.
Madison drove up to Melissa Schuster's driveway and demanded money while she was loading her car, she told ABC7 Eyewitness News in 2015. They were complete strangers. When she refused, he forced his way inside her home.
Normally ABC7 does not identify victims of sexual assault for safety reasons, but Shuster's family felt strongly about sharing her story of survival.
Once inside, Madison assaulted Schuster and stabbed her more than 17 times. She also suffered several; fractures. She was able to escape and get help from a neighbor.
Madison was arrested three days after the attack at a transportation hub in South Bend. Police believe he was trying to get away at the time of his arrest.
Schuster was surrounded by family and friends as she left DuPage County Court Thursday. Madison pleaded guilty to attempted murder and sexual assault.
Schuster read a victim impact statement at his sentencing. Defense attorneys asked for mitigation and detailed the Madison's troubled life, but the judge did not agree.
"I'm happy, I have some relief and just to thank everybody that has been around and supportive. This is a huge day and I look forward to just continuing on with my life," Melissa Schuster said outside the courtroom.
"I believe that justice was done for our family and now we want to get on with helping Melissa get on with her life," said Paul Schuster, victim's father.
"It has been a long two years. Nobody can understand what you have to go through," said Tonie Schuster, victim's mother.
The attorney for Madison said he accepted he judge's sentencing and everyone deserves a fair trial.