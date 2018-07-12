An Indianapolis-area high school swim coach was charged Thursday for allegedly having sex with one of his athletes and recording child pornography on his cell phone.John Goelz, 29, of Carmel, Indiana, was arrested July 3 and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.Authorities said they learned in late June that Goelz may have been involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of the female athletes he supervised as a swim coach at Carmel High School. Agents and officers captured screenshots of text messages between Goelz and the athlete, indicating that their alleged sexual relationship dated back to February 2018.Federal officials' investigation revealed that Goelz and the athlete had sex on various occasions, including at Goelz's residence, at public parks in Hamilton County and at a hotel in Anderson, Indiana. Goelz also filmed the sexual interlude that took place at the hotel, authorities said.Goelz had a detention hearing July 10 in an Indianapolis federal court. He could face a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted, according to assistant U.S. attorney MaryAnn Mindrum."These charges are especially disturbing given the defendant's position of trust," James M. Gibbons, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations in Chicago, said in a statement. "These allegations send a strong message to child predators that HSI is committed to bringing to justice those who exploit children."