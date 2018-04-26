LAQUAN MCDONALD

Judge orders release of documents in Laquan McDonald murder case

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorneys representing Jason Van Dyke have requested a change of venue for his trial for the Laquan McDonald shooting. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Judge Vincent Gaughan ordered the release of dozens of documents Thursday in the pre-trial proceedings in the murder trial of former CPD officer Jason Van Dyke.

The complete documents will not be released immediately as attorneys will be allowed to block witnesses' names. The release comes after attorneys representing Chicago media companies filed a Motion for Access.

Van Dyke is accused of shooting teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

Van Dyke's attorneys continue to argue for a change of venue due to attention to the case.

As the judge considers that Motion to Change Venue, it was revealed that research found the case gets more than 1 million hits on Google and more than 8,000 articles have been reported on this case.

The case is continued until an unusual Saturday court date to accommodate the court's busy schedule.

Van Dyke, his attorneys, special prosecutor and attorneys for the media will be back in court this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. to argue about the release of more documents that have been inaccessible to the public.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dykechicago shootingchicago police departmentofficer involved shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAQUAN MCDONALD
Supt. Johnson touts new use of force policy, CPD reforms
Bench trial for Chicago cop, 2 ex-cops in McDonald case
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Garry McCarthy: Mayoral run not about Rahm Emanuel
More laquan mcdonald
Top Stories
Chicago introduces new CityKey ID card program
Would-be carjacker fatally shot by retired officer in Bridgeport ID'd
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Mike Pompeo narrowly confirmed to be secretary of state
Woman kills husband's mistress then turns gun on herself, police say
Explosion rocks Wis. refinery, at least 6 hurt
Man charged after CPD officer hit in head with vase in Woodlawn
Subway closing 500 stores in US
Show More
'Black people don't have to be democrats' Chance defends Kanye's support for Trump
2 drivers missing after 9 cars damaged in Gage Park crash
Woman fatally stabbed, pushed out of car in Chicago Lawn
Woman accused of faking cancer for 8 years
'Hogwarts' door at Damen Blue line stop for exchange students, J.K. Rowlings says
More News