Kidnapped woman's escape from car trunk in Alabama caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

A kidnapped woman's dramatic escape from the trunk of a car in Alabama was caught on surveillance video. (WLS)

AUGAUTA COUNTY, Ala. (WLS) --
A kidnapped woman's dramatic escape from the trunk of a car in Alabama was caught on surveillance video.

Police in Alabama said a man broke into a woman's Autauga County home Monday morning and kidnapped her. When the suspect went to the gas station, the victim waited and then popped the trunk and ran.

The escape was captured on surveillance video. The victim ran into the gas station to look for help, where the suspect apparently saw her and quickly fled.

Police took 36-year-old Timothy Wyatt into custody during a routine traffic stop early Wednesday. He is charged with robbery and kidnapping. At the time of the crime he was out of jail on bond for charges of attempted murder, first degree sodomy and third degree robbery.
CNN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingsurveillance videou.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man shot outside Brighton Park used car dealership
2 dead, 1 injured in Colorado Walmart shooting
Police: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Astros defeat Dodgers in Game 7, win team's first championship
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
Michelle Obama speaks, Chance the Rapper performs on last day of Obama Foundation Summit
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
Federal charges filed in NYC terror attack
Show More
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
Lake in the Hills middle school student charged with hate crime
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing boy played in court
Epilepsy is personal for Chicago 'Hamilton' star
More News
Top Video
Man shot outside Brighton Park used car dealership
Lake in the Hills middle school student charged with hate crime
Lin-Manuel Miranda appeals for Puerto Rican aid in Humboldt Park
Route 390 extension opens in western suburbs
More Video