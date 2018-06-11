Man, 23, shot on Red Line train at Garfield station

A 23-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon on a CTA Red Line train, causing delays along the whole line due to the investigation at the Garfield station on South Side.

All trains are bypassing the Garfield station due to the police activity, according to a CTA tweet. Commuters are being instructed to board all trains on the northbound side at 47th Street, or use Green Line if headed downtown.


At about 2 p.m., the man was shot in the shoulder and chest. The victim and shooter got into a verbal altercation at the turnstile, police said, and the argument continued onto the platform. Once they were on the train, the offender shot the man. The shooter then left the train.

The victim was transported in stable condition to the University of Chicago Hospital.

No one was in custody. Police are investigating.

The Garfield station is located between the northbound and southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan expressway at Garfield Boulevard.

