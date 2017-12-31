We've now learned the FBI is aware of the Hyatt situation and is assisting @houstonpolice. Man in custody after several weapons and ammunition was found in his hotel room ahead of tonight's New Year's Eve party. https://t.co/XR5QWSCLSu pic.twitter.com/YoVzh6kKGY — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) December 31, 2017

Situation from this morning at downtown hotel is contained. No specific threats to @HoustonTX. @houstonpolice will be heavily deployed throughout the city to include SWAT react teams. Proud of officers & Hyatt. As always be vigilant & report suspicious a activity to authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 31, 2017

Police called to the Hyatt Regency in downtown Houston to handle a drunk guest got more than they expected.An off-duty Houston Police Department officer encountered a man who was acting erratically and belligerent.The officer called for what's been described as urgent backup around 1:30 a.m. when his attempts to subdue the man failed.Officers arrived on the scene and shortly after found several weapons and ammunition in his hotel room.Investigators also searched his vehicle and found weapons inside.The man was taken to jail to await questioning.The FBI is assisting with the investigation.ABC13 reached out to the hotel for comment but has not heard back at this time.The arrest comes just hours before the hotel is set to host its annual New Year's Eve celebration.The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted about the incident, saying the situation is contained and there is no specific threat to Houston.