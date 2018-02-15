CHICAGO (WLS) --A convicted felon accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer was ordered held without bond Thursday.
Shomari Legghette arrived at the courthouse under heavy guard in a Chicago police van. The 44-year-old defendant was dressed in a Chicago Bears t-shirt as several members of CPD looked on, many with black bands over their badges.
Legghette has been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated use of a weapon by a felon and drug charges. Legghette is a four-time felon who had just finished parole for a drug conviction.
After the hearing video taken at the jail show Legghette receiving applause. The county is planning to take action against the inmates who participated.
"Throughout his extensive criminal history, he was previously arrested for numerous charges for drugs, armed robbery and gun possession," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
Legghette had been on the run from police Tuesday when Commander Paul Bauer tried to help tactical officers make a street stop on him. Police said Bauer was in uniform at the time.
"The commander was in his police vehicle when he heard the radio communication regarding the defendant fleeing. Shortly thereafter, Commander Bauer saw the defendant running nearby," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said.
When officers arrested Legghette, they said he had a firearm along with heroin, crack cocaine and cash. He was also wearing body armor.
A chase between the two ended up at the Thompson Center, and prosecutors said that's when Legghette fired seven shots, hitting Bauer six times in the head, neck, back, torso and wrist. Police said Bauer never had the chance to fire his gun. In fact, his weapon was holstered and secured; his police radio and handcuffs were on the ground next to his body.
Prosecutors said three civilian witnesses identified Legghette as the man who tussled with Bauer at the stairwell and surveillance video shows the foot chase and struggle. Prosecutors also said Legghette's right hand tested positive for gunshot residue.
A cab driver, one of prosecutor's key witnesses, said there was something about Legghette's calm demeanor that was unsettling.
"It's incredible that something like this happens, and you just look fine, normal, like you're okay, like nothing happened," the driver, who asked to be called Eddie, said.
"There is no more serious offense than the killing of a police officer in the line of duty," Foxx said.
Authorities describe Legghette as a career criminal, but Maurice Perkins said his Inner City Youth and Adult Foundation tried to help him turn his life around.
"He was not the world's worst in the community, and we sent him on interviews for construction. He was really trying to get on board and go to work," Perkins said.
Commander Bauer is being remembered across the city as a devoted father, husband and police commander.
Condolences for Commander Bauer's family were written into books at City Hall and the 18th Police District on the Near North Side. Harold and Oddie Hall stopped by to pay respect to the commander they recall eased tensions during protests about police brutality.
"It's a sad day. I would hope that this teaches us a lesson that it can happen to any of us, particularly about weapons and guns," Harold Hall said.
Mayor Emanuel asked citizens to remember Commander's Bauer wife, Erin, and daughter, Grace.
"Tonight, today, find a moment to put them in your prayers," he said.
In the South Loop, students and staff left messages for the Bauer family, and especially Grace, who is a 7th grader at the school.
"They have been writing messages to Grace since yesterday, and the messages have been absolutely beautiful. I think it's a great way for them to deal with it also," said Principal Tara Shelton, South Loop Elementary.
The banner filled up quickly with messages like: "your dad was a hero and so are you," "we love you and your dad," "be brave," "stay strong," and offers of hugs and prayers.
Commander Bauer was simply "Grace's dad" at school, where he was active on the local school council, their finance committee, and the dad's group that help start the daddy/daughter dances.
"It encouraged me and provided that example that there's an opportunity for dads to be involved here and really give in a meaningful way. He gave so much and everybody just loved him here at the school," said Rishi Agrawal, a parent at South Loop Elementary.
"It is really rough because not only was Paul a parent here, he was a good friend," Principal Shelton said. "If you happened to have a conversation with Paul, you know his heart and he is a fair person. He's just a gentle giant."
The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation delivered a check Thursday to Erin Bauer for $60,000 to assist with expenses.
And South Loop Elementary plans to name their conference room at their new school after Commander Bauer. They plan to deliver the banner of messages to Grace and they will add another banner so more students can leave messages.
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
The Chicago Police Department announced funeral arrangements for Commander Bauer Wednesday evening.
A visitation will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Church on Friday evening from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Due to the services, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is putting temporary parking restrictions into effect. They are currently in place as of Thursday night and will last until Saturday at 4 p.m. for the 3600-3900 blocks of South Halsted, South Emerald, South Union, South Lowe and South Wallace streets.
Residents should read signage in the area before parking. Cars may be relocated due to the restrictions.
The funeral procession is also expected to heavily impact traffic on Saturday. The procession will proceed west on 37th Street, south on Halsted Street, East on Pershing Road, to 90/94 East to I-57 South to 111th Street, OEMC said.