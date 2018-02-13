Chicago Shooting: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3078747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson addresses the media to announce the death of 18th District Commander Paul Bauer, who was shot at the Thompson Center.

A CPD commander shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building in downtown Chicago has died.Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the commander was shot before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died.Supt. Eddie Johnson identified him as 18th District Commander Paul Bauer, 53. Johnson said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.Supt. Eddie Johnson said an officer in the Loop tried to stop a suspect when that suspect got away.That officer made a call over the radio, the audio of which was obtained by the I-Team: "I don't want anybody to get hurt. I just wanted to do a street stop on him and he took off on me, but he was in the area where we've had a lot of narcotic sales and a shooting on Saturday."Bauer spotted the suspect a few minutes later, after leaving a training session at the Thompson Center. Bauer was shot multiple times, Johnson said.Other officers on the foot chase arrested the accused shooter, and he was captured on video being put in a police car. He had apparently been wearing a bulletproof vest. The suspect has not been identified and did not appear to be injured. Police said he has a record of numerous arrests and convictions, including drug, gun and armed robbery charges."We're in the plaza over here by the state building. Slow down, he's got cuffs on him and everything, just relax," an officer says on the radio recording. "They're on the plaza at the staircase."At that moment the officers responding had no way to know that Bauer had just been shot and was incommunicado, wounded in a stairwell. He was spotted a moment later."I got an officer down in the stairwell, officer down!" the call came. "Officer shot, officer shot, officer down."Bauer was a 31-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.His body was led in a procession from Northwestern to the medical examiner's office near Damen and Harrison on the West Side just after 5 p.m.