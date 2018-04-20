  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago area students take part in National School Walkout...NOW

Texas woman nearly abducted after man hides in back seat, threatens to kill her

EMBED </>More Videos

A Pasadena woman who was nearly abducted after a suspect popped out up from her back seats speaks out about the incident. (KTRK)

By
PASADENA, Texas --
It's the stuff of movies.

A Pasadena woman thought she was in her car alone until a man popped up in her back seat.

"He popped up and was like drive, just (expletive) drive. If you don't drive, I'll kill you," said the 22-year-old college student, who wants to remain anonymous.

The young woman tells Eyewitness News she was scared to death.

It happened last Saturday evening. She says the man must have gotten in her car while she was getting food at a restaurant on Fairmont Parkway near the E. Beltway in Pasadena.

The man made it clear he had nothing to lose.

"Another thing he said was, 'I did 15 years, I'm not going back.' And I was like, 'I need to get out right now,'" she said.

A red light at the intersection of Vista and the E. Beltway presented her chance to escape. When she jumped out, he did, too, but ran in the opposite direction.

"I would have crashed my car if I had to. I was not going to go somewhere by myself with this guy in my back seat," she said.

The young woman describes him as a white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a thin build. He had a mustache and tattoos on his arms.

Pasadena police are investigating and for the woman, it's a lesson learned.

"Lock your cars. Someone could be in there."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abductionattempted abductionu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in Lakeview hit-and-run crash ID'd
Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood ID'd
Students across Chicago area take part in walkout on Columbine anniversary
Cartoon depicts Barbara Bush reunion with daughter she lost to cancer
1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
NC man hoping to sell iPhone dragged by car in terrifying Craigslist scam
Woman sexually assaulted at Lakeview apartment
Show More
Dad of kids murdered by nanny 'hugged every' juror 'I could'
Tractors worth $50,000 stolen from Scottie Pippen's farm
Grandmother suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
CA police search for stolen trailer with 8,000 Disneyland tickets inside
More News