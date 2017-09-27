Man mugged on path behind Shedd Aquarium, pushed into Lake Michigan

A 23-year-old man who was walking on a path behind the Shedd Aquarium was robbed, beaten and thrown into Lake Michigan just after midnight, police said."It's just crazy. People are evil out here," said Tim Johnson, who works in the area. "It's normally crowded people walking up and down here. So I couldn't see nothing like that happening."The victim said he was attacked by several males and a female in the 1200-block of South Lake Shore Drive on the city's Museum Campus. The group took his backpack, phone and other personal items before pushing him into the water and running away, police said.Thankfully, he was able to get himself out of the water and call for help. Officers helped him get into an ambulance. He was transported in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized."It's kind of wild, shocking. Like, I can't believe that actually happened," said Natalie Flores, who also works in the area and usually leaves at the same time the man was attacked. "Even at 12 o'clock at night, I come out of work and there's a lot of people around here, you know? Especially if Soldier Field has an event."Flores said she typically feels safe. But after this attack, she plans to be more attentive."Be more aware, more alert of my surroundings. If I see anything, of course, just report it," Flores said.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.Shedd representatives said they plan to review footage from their outdoor cameras to see if there is any video that would be helpful in the investigation.