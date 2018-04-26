  • BREAKING NEWS CHOPPER LIVE: Near North Side carjacking, shooting; Inner Lake Shore Drive closed

Lynching memorial recognizes victims of racial violence in America

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice contains 800 steel monuments that each represent a county in the United States where lynchings took place. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Danny Clemens
MONTGOMERY, Ala. --
A memorial that honors thousands of victims of lynching and explores the lasting impact the practice had on American culture is now open in Alabama.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice sits on a six-acre site in the state's capital and contains 800 steel monuments that each represent a county in the United States where lynchings took place. The columns are engraved with the names of lynching victims from each of those counties.

Lynching refers to the mob-fueled killing of an accused person, often without a trial. The practice occurred throughout much of the United States in the 19th and early 20th centuries and generally targeted African Americans, who were usually hanged in public.

The Equal Justice Initiative, the nonprofit behind the Alabama memorial, spent years compiling a report detailing thousands of instances of lynchings that occurred around the country between 1877 and 1950. The organization said its research identified hundreds of lynchings that had not been previously recognized.



Beyond lynching, the memorial also explores other aspects of racial inequality and injustice as they relate to the African American experience. It recognizes the legacy of slavery, Jim Crow laws and the civil rights movement and confronts police violence and other contemporary issues facing communities of color.

The Equal Justice Initiative called the memorial a "sacred space for truth-telling and reflection about racial terror in America and its legacy."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
black historyhistoryu.s. & worldrace relationsviolenceAlabama
Top Stories
Police: 2 injured in Near North Side carjackings, shootings; Inner LSD closed
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Serial rape suspect Marc Winner gives blanket denials to all wrongdoing
Hit-and-run deaths at an all-time high, AAA says
Wounded Dolton police officer released from hospital
Rauner says trade mission will bring jobs to Illinois
Former students sue Lake Bluff Elementary School District in alleged abuse case
Show More
Vietnam Veteran gets new bionic hand
Paralyzed pup at PAWS Chicago looking for his forever home
USPS worker caught tossing packages onto homeowner's porch
Angry customer runs over 7-Eleven clerk
Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119
More News