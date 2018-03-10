Missing person found in Plainfield retention pond

A body was found in a retention pond in Joliet Saturday. (Theresa Garcia)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Officials have identified a body found in a Plainfield retention pond Saturday as Kevin McKenna, 57, of Plainfield.

McKenna was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m. after he was found in the pond on the 2000 block of Wesmere Lakes Drive, according to the Will County Coroner's office.

McKenna had been missing since March 5, according to a Facebook post from his brother, Chuck McKenna. Chuck McKenna also said the retention pond is approximately one mile from McKenna's home.

The Will County Coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed Monday. The Will County Sheriff is investigating.

Foul play is not suspected, officials said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundJoliet
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Body discovered after 4-hour barricade situation in Sauk Village
Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral
Police arrest mom after 9-month-old baby found in road
Nun dies in court during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Suspect arrested after California shooting leaves officer dead
1 dead in Joliet shooting at Izzy's Bar, suspect charged
Show More
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Driver killed in shooting in Auburn Gresham
First jail-wide, in-person voting held at Cook County Jail
Authorities give few clues to why Army vet gunned down women
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos