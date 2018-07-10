Valparaiso girl, 3, dies after being found unresponsive in pond; mother charged

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The mother of a 3-year-old Valparaiso girl who died Monday night after being found unresponsive in a pond has been charged in the girl's death.

Valparaiso Police said Tasia Perkins, 32, reported her daughter missing from their residence in the 2700 block of Roanoke Court at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. Officers began searching the area and about 45 minutes later a K9 officer from the Porter County Sheriff's Office led officials to the girl, who was unresponsive in a nearby pond.

Emergency responders began treating the child at the scene and then transported her to Porter Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Police said Perkins was charged after it was determined that her explanation of the incident was inconsistent. Perkins was booked into the Porter County Jail on one felony count of neglect of a dependent.

Valparaiso Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources continue to investigate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girldeath investigationmother chargedValparaiso
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
American tourist killed in Mexico City
Thailand cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued
Woman shot while riding in vehicle in Pilsen
CPD officer dies after falling unconscious on duty at Far South Side station
What we know about Brett Kavanaugh, nominee to Supreme Court
George Clooney released after motorcycle crash in Italy
Lawsuit: Daycare used Magic Eraser on kids' faces, caused chemical burns
Violent road rage incident caught on camera in Florida
Show More
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District
VIDEO: Toddler saved from near-drowning by officers
Beagle dies after pit bull attack outside PetSmart
5 found shot to death, including children, in Del. home
More News