Mom: Sons handcuffed, interrogated when CPD raids wrong home

Chicago police raided the wrong home, and an outraged mother said her teenage sons were handcuffed and interrogated before the officers realized their mistake. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police raided the wrong home, and an outraged mother said her teenage sons were handcuffed and interrogated before the officers realized their mistake.

Naseen Stevens, 18, said he awoke to a nightmare unfolding in his bedroom Wednesday night at his home in Woodlawn when he was confronted by Chicago police detectives.

"I was scared. I didn't know what to do," he said. "When my door kicked in I woke up. I look up, it's three officers in my room with their guns pointed at me and telling me to lay on my stomach and put my hands behind my back."

He said detectives took him into the living room where he saw his 15-year-old brother, also in handcuffs. Stevens was allowed to call his mother and she spoke to a detective.

"She said, 'I am a detective. We had a warrant to search the apartment next door to your home and the person who gave us the information gave us the wrong description,'" said Karonna Williams, mother.

Chicago police said, "Area Central detectives were executing a search warrant for a kidnapping and sexual assault investigation...Upon entering and securing the apartment, detectives realized the incorrect residence had been entered, and CPD deeply regrets the error."

The family's attorney said they will likely file a lawsuit.

"By no means do I think it is intentional, but I do think there is a real cavalier attitude when you are dealing with some marginalized communities, black communities, poor communities, and that it's okay," said Rahsaan Gordon, attorney.

"They didn't even wait for me to come home, just, like, left. 'We made a mistake,'" Williams said.

CPD said the supervisor of Area Central detectives will be visiting the family to apologize and to make sure the repair and claims process with the department is expedited.
