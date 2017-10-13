Mom sues school district after daughter allegedly assaulted by classmates

A mother has sued Conroe ISD after she says her daughter was bullied and sexually assaulted by other students."Every single day I would go to that school and talk to them, (to tell them) they need to handle the situation and they didn't, they never did," said Amber Fowler. "It (almost ended with) my child almost dead."A year later, Fowler still sounds very emotional. The mother talked exclusively to Eyewitness News by phone from her new home in Alabama.She says she decided to move her family after her teen daughter endured intense bullying and harassment at Peet Junior High in the Conroe ISD."I just knew that I didn't want to lose my baby," said Fowler.The lawsuit was filed last September for what happened to her daughter in the 2015-2016 school year.In detail, the lawsuit alleges that a group of boys would "slap her buttocks, pop her bra strap and 'accidentally' bump her and touch her body.""I always ensured my child that it would be okay, don't worry about it, tell me and I will take care of it," said Fowler.She said she talked to school leaders a number of times hoping they would put a stop to it, but nothing changed.Fowler says the most severe incident happened on a school bus April 18, 2016, where her daughter was sexually assaulted. The lawsuit states, "her vaginal area was hit by a cell phone causing her injury.""She was going to sit down as the bus was going to stop and he just shoved it right up her crotch and said 'boom got you,'" explained the mother.Fowler said her daughter had to be hospitalized and even after transferring her to another school within the district, her daughter was still bullied online.Conroe ISD issued the following statement to Eyewitness News: