More Chicago police officers get body cameras

EMBED </>More Videos

More Chicago police districts received body cameras. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Officers in four more Chicago police districts now have body cameras, the Chicago Police Department announced Monday.

In total, 16 of the city's 22 districts have body cameras. The districts include much of Lakeview, Uptown, Morgan Park and Rogers Park neighborhoods.

During a Monday press briefing, police officials showed off the new equipment.

Officers active the cameras by double tapping. The cameras will be equipped with a Taser smart weapon.

"Every time there's a situation, that body camera, dash cam provides a level of transparency, for the officer and the resident," Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

By the end of the year, every police officer on regular beat patrol will be equipped with a body camera, said CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson,

Johnson said this will make Chicago the "largest deployment of body worn cameras in the United States."

Officers will get a grace period to get used to the new cameras and the rules that come with it. Among the new protocols is that the officer must let the public know they are being recorded, with special exceptions for certain situations such as active shootings.

If an officer intentionally does not turn the camera on, they could face disciplinary action.

So far, CPD has handed out nearly 5,000 body cameras. By the end of the year, they would have handed out a total of 8,200 cameras.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body cameraschicago police departmenteddie johnsonrahm emanuelchicago crimeChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Elgin police: Remains found in lagoon may be linked to missing woman case
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged in Russia probe
Man in custody after robbery, shooting inside steakhouse near Mag Mile
Zach Miller undergoes emergency surgery to save leg, ESPN reports
Chicago native pleads guilty in investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 election
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Man dressed as Santa shoots 4 at Halloween party
Videos show violent jail extractions involving deputies, inmates
Show More
Dad: Ind. boy with autism arrested for fighting school bullies
Kevin Spacey apologizes after 'sexual advance' accusation by Joliet native
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet
More News
Top Video
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged in Russia probe
Kevin Spacey apologizes after 'sexual advance' accusation by Joliet native
Man in custody after robbery, shooting inside steakhouse near Mag Mile
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video