CHICAGO (WLS) --A new protest is scheduled for Monday night over a Chicago police shooting in the South Shore neighborhood on Satuday.
That's even after police made the unprecedented decision to release body-camera video of the incident, less than 24 hours after it happened.
An independent investigation is underway in relation to the shooting, but several groups say they don't trust it.
A protest is being planned where the shooting happened Monday night.
Violent protests on Saturday calmed into demonstrations on Sunday, and Monday there is more backlash from a police-involved shooting that had Chicago police releasing body camera video quicker than ever.
"We have a right to protest," said Frank Chapman of the Chicago Alliance Against Racism and Political Oppression. "The police do not have a right to come out and brutalize us because we're protesting. And that's been their history, that's what they've been doing."
The Chicago Alliance Against Racism and Political Oppression United with Black Lives Matter are planning a protest tonight at 6 p.m. at 71st Street and Jeffery Avenue to demand justice for 37-year-old Harith Augustus, calling for a Civilian Police Accountability Council chosen by the people to investigate instead of the city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
"We want these things investigated because we know that the police are not clean on these issues, that they have a dirty record," Chapman said.
Chicago police released body camera video Sunday. Augustus was stopped by police who believed he had a gun.
The video shows what appears to be a handgun and a magazine tucked into Augustus' pants. Then moments after police approach him, the video shows Augustus walking into the street appearing to reach for the weapon in his pants.
"We're not trying to hide anything," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. "We're not trying to fluff anything. The video speaks for itself."
Meanwhile, the Coalition for a New Chicago is planning an act of civil disobedience in a business district to be named. The time is also being kept secret so they say no one can try to stop the effort. And they're calling on the mayor to resign.
"What I hate to see, everybody, is that if other incidents like this will occur is that we have another Laquan McDonald cover up because Mayor Emanuel wants to win office," said Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston.
Several activists said the body camera video that was released is not enough. They want to see more footage from more of the cameras, because they say there are many unanswered questions.