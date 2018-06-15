MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) --Pay me back or I'll press charges. That's the message of a Mount Prospect man to the two men who stole his Trump sign.
Ernest Lasse's home surveillance camera captured these two men stealing the Trump sign in his yard last Friday around 9:30 p.m.
He says it was made of solid plywood and measured approximately 15 square feet.
Now, he wants the two men to reimburse him about $250 for the sign or he'll press charges.
Lasse said he also filed a report with the police department.