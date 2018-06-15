Pay me back or I'll press charges. That's the message of a Mount Prospect man to the two men who stole his Trump sign.Ernest Lasse's home surveillance camera captured these two men stealing the Trump sign in his yard last Friday around 9:30 p.m.He says it was made of solid plywood and measured approximately 15 square feet.Now, he wants the two men to reimburse him about $250 for the sign or he'll press charges.Lasse said he also filed a report with the police department.