CHICAGO (WLS) --Reward money to help track down the person who fired the shot that killed a toddler has been increased Friday.
Business and community leaders gathered at Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago to announce a $10,500 reward in the shooting of Lavontay White, 2, on Tuesday.
"Someone knows what happened. Step up and do the right thing. Call police department give them credible information," Sean Howard, Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago spokesperson, said.
White was shot Tuesday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood. A 26-year-old man, Lazarec Collins, was also killed in the shooting and a pregnant woman was wounded. White and Collins were among 11 people killed in shootings over a 48-hour period in Chicago from Tuesday to Thursday morning.
Community leaders hope the reward will break a code of silence in the neighborhood.
"Our community has suffered greatly with this code of silence. We have to break it. Someone somewhere in that Lawndale area or possibly in the Englewood, Roseland, West Pullman, Austin area, someone knows what happened. Step up. Do the right. Call the police department," said church spokesperson Sean Howard.
Church leaders are also offering to escort any suspects to the police department when they turn themselves in. They're opening up the doors of Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago for the shooter to turn himself in.
"Come sit down with us. Come fellowship with us. And let's do the right thing and let's go face ahead of you," Andrew Holmes, a community activist, said.
The toddler is one of three children who died this week after being shot.
Police are still searching for the person who killed 12-year-old Kanari Bowers-Gentry.
Antwan Jones was charged with the murder of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes. Her classmates at Schmid released balloons in her memory on Friday.
Holmes broke down this Friday afternoon thinking about his cousin Takiya and the other lives lost. He had strong words for President Donald Trump after his latest comments about the violence in Chicago.
"Go to the hospitals. Sit with the mothers and the fathers when their children can't get up," Holmes said.