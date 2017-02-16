11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) --11 people have been killed and 11 wounded in shootings over a 48-hour period in Chicago from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
On Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. He was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots at about 9:30 a.m.
Later Tuesday in the North Lawndale neighborhood, a man and a toddler were killed in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. The shooting, which was streamed live on Facebook, left Lavontay White, 2, and Lazarec Collins, 26, dead and a pregnant woman wounded at about 1:30 p.m., police said.
Police said Collins, a documented gang member who was recently released from prison, was the intended target.
Later Tuesday, a 62-year-old man was shot in the 3400-block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood at 2:40 p.m. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
On Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in the 2300-block of North Lake Shore Drive at about 3:45 a.m. The man was driving southbound when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots.
The vehicle crashed into the center median. Two other people inside the vehicle were not car.
In the South Shore neighborhood, a 26-year-old man entered a store in the 2000-block of East 71st Street when someone entered and shot the victim at about 11:56 a.m., Wednesday, police said.
In the Brighton Park neighborhood, three men were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at 5:36 p.m., police said. The three killed have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Filogonio Rivera-Camacho, 20, and Emmanuel Camacho, 18, and Julian Miller, 19.
Two other people were wounded in the shooting. No one is in custody.
Later in the Marquette Park neighborhood, one man was shot and killed in the 3000-block of West Marquette Road at about 8:43 p.m. The victim was standing in an alley when a person in a black sedan fired shots.
On Thursday, a 24-year-old man was killed in the Avondale neighborhood at about 5:41 a.m. Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4000-block of West Melrose Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims do not include two girls, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes and 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers, who were each shot over the weekend and died this week.