CHICAGO (WLS) --The family of the passenger injured after he was dragged off of a United Airlines flight at O'Hare Airport released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying they are "appreciative" of all the support they are getting.
"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao's medical care and treatment," said Chicago attorney Stephen L. Golan in a statement. The family is also being represented by Chicago aviation attorney Thomas A. Demetrio.
Dr. David Dao is undergoing treatment at a Chicago hospital for his injuries and the family is asking for privacy.
On Tuesday United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz issued an apology after video showing the passenger sparked outrage around the world. Munoz called the incident "truly horrific" and that he offers his "deepest apologies."
As the flight waited to depart from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, officers could be seen grabbing the screaming man from a window seat, pulling him across the armrest and dragging him down the aisle by his arms. The airline was trying to make room for four of its employees on the Sunday evening flight to Louisville, Ky.
Other passengers on Flight 3411 are heard saying, "Please, my God," ''What are you doing?" ''This is wrong," ''Look at what you did to him," and "busted his lip."
An initial statement in response to the incident said the flight was "overbooked." The airline clarified Monday, calling the problem a "crew-positioning issue."
United needed to get a four-person crew for Republic Airlines, which was operating the United Express flight, to Louisville Sunday. Otherwise, United would have had to cancel flights out of Louisville Monday.
Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook. Her husband, Tyler Bridges, said United offered $400 and then $800 vouchers and a hotel stay for volunteers to give up their seats. When no one volunteered, a United manager came on the plane and announced that passengers would be chosen at random.
"We almost felt like we were being taken hostage," Tyler Bridges said. "We were stuck there. You can't do anything as a traveler. You're relying on the airline."
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called it an "unfortunate incident" and that United's handling of the situation was "clearly troubling."
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement Tuesday that, "Anyone who saw that video had the same reaction: this was completely unacceptable at every level. I appreciate that Ginger took swift action at the Department of Aviation, and her team is already hard at work on a thorough investigation - in partnership with the airline - to ensure nothing like this ever happens again."
The Chicago City Council Committee on Aviation is set to meet on Thursday at 1 p.m. where aldermen are expected to discuss a resolution to direct United Airlines representatives to appear before the committee to address the incident.
On Monday, the Chicago Department of Aviation said that an officer has been placed on leave pending a "thorough review of the situation."
The department released an updated statement Tuesday, "The Department of Transportation's Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings began its initial review of United Airlines Express Flight 3411 on April 10. The Department remains committed to ensuring that airlines comply with consumer protection regulations and will not speculate during the review process on this matter."
FULL STATEMENT BY UNITED AIRLINES CEO OSCAR MUNOZ:
The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened. Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way.
I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.
It's never too late to do the right thing. I have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what's broken so this never happens again. This will include a thorough review of crew movement, our policies for incentivizing volunteers in these situations, how we handle oversold situations and an examination of how we partner with airport authorities and local law enforcement. We'll communicate the results of our review by April 30th.
I promise you we will do better.