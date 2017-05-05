NEWS

1 dead in Berwyn fire

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --
Berwyn firefighters and police responded to reports of a fire in the 3300 block of South Home Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Police say there was excessive smoke and fire coming out of the roof and windows.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, officials say they discovered a body inside the house. The identity of the victim is not known.

Children were evacuated from a day care center next door as a precaution.

Berwyn police and fire officials are still investigating the blaze.
