1 year after shooting, Park Forest officer recovering from injuries

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --One year after Park Forest Police Officer Tim Jones was shot in the head while responding to a burglary, the village honored him on Sunday.
The 25-year-old officer continues the long road to recovery. On Sunday, the community had what they called a Blue Mass for Jones and they proclaimed March 19 to be Officer Timothy Jones Day.
His family said support from community has made all the difference, which includes blue ribbons around town, fundraisers and prayers.
"I can never get around to thanking everybody who stood by us, prayed with us," said Jones' father, William Jones, who is the police chief in Country Club Hills.
Ofc Jones & family have allowed this pic to be shared with his supporters & Tim titled it, "Another Miraculous Day at the Gym". #TimStrong pic.twitter.com/5QMkneKt1y— Park Forest Police (@ParkForestPD) March 19, 2017
When Jones was shot, he had been with the department for less than a year.
William Jones said Sunday that his son will be back to work one day with his fellow officers.
"Please continue to pray for us because that is how we got to the point where we are at now and note that there is note that there is not a day that goes by that Tim is not praying or saying that 'I'm coming back.' We believe him because we know god will do what he says he would do," he said.