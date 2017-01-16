  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
1,000 volunteer at Chicago school for MLK Day
Students volunteered to paint classrooms on MLK Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, about 1,000 volunteers worked on projects at Curie Metropolitan High School in Chicago.

Volunteers tackled 40 projects at the Archer Heights neighborhood school. Students did not have class because of the holiday, but many came to school to paint classrooms.

"I think it does make a difference. It can make us feel more awake, brighten up the mood," said Song Li, a volunteer and Curie student, of the painting.

"I feel like with the walls being a brighter color, the teacher will have more energy, the students will have more energy, and the energy from the teacher will transmit to the students and they will have a better impact on work and their attitude in classrooms," said student volunteer Julia Aguilar.

City Year, an educational nonprofit, organized the day of service to celebrate the life of Dr. King.

"Martin Luther King was all about sending that message that it doesn't matter where you come from, what your background is, that we are part of a broader community of people that we can serve alongside each other," said City Year executive director Rebeca Neives-Huffman.

For many of the volunteers, their service extends beyond Monday.

"If you grew up in a certain environment and you navigated your way out of it, saw what it's like to be out of it, I think it's a responsibility of those individuals to go back, pay it forward and let people know that these are the opportunities that you can have," said Fidel Williams, City Year's development operations manager.

"I know what they're goig through and I want them to know that they can go to college and you can come back and help," said AmeriCorps volunteer Carolina Villa.
