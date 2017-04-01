NEWS

14-year-old arrested in Facebook Live sexual assault of 15-year-old girl, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An arrest was made in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl which was streamed on Facebook Live, Chicago police said Saturday night.

A press conference will be held 11 a.m. Sunday at police headquarters.

The offender is a 14-year-old boy, police said. He faces felony aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

Police said more arrests will be made as four or five boys were involved.

The incident occurred March 19. The girl's mother went to police after the girl had been missing for a day.

The Facebook Live video was viewed by at least 40 people. None of them called 911, police said.

The 15-year-old girl, a freshman at Lake Tech High School, has also received online harassment.

Related Topics:
newsmissing girlfacebook liveassaultsexual assaultLawndaleChicago
