15-year-old girl missing from Gary may be in 'extreme danger'

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --An urgent search is underway for a 15-year-old girl from Gary, Ind.
Indiana State Police said in an Amber Alert issued Monday evening Chastinea Reeves may be in "extreme danger" and her mother was the victim of a crime.
Kelli McMillan, Reeves' aunt, said the frantic teen and her younger sister ran to her home in the 2000-block of Maine Street around 2 a.m. Monday and said someone hurt her mother.
"Two children came to my door a little after 2 a.m. and they said someone had come in, somebody had did something to their mom. So they came here," McMillan said. "She run out the back door when the police come. I just had to tell them she ran out the back door. She got out of here."
As her aunt picked up the phone to call 911, Reeves ran out the back door. She has been missing ever since.
Police said it was unclear if the crime against Reeves' mother was related to her disappearance. It was also unknown whether she was walking, in a car, alone or with another person. Police said she was not with her parents and did not attend school on Monday.
"Chas, if you out there, please come home. You're not in trouble. We just want to help," McMillan pleaded.
Police said Reeves is 5 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and light jeans.
Investigators urged everyone in the area to keep a close eye out for the teen and asked anyone who has any information to call the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.