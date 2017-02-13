NEWS

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Gary

Chastinea Reeves, 15 (Indiana State Police)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl abducted from Gary, according to Indiana State police.

Chastinea Reeves is believed to be an "extreme danger" and last seen in the 2000-block of Maine Street, police said.

Reeves is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.
