CHICAGO SHOOTING

2 brothers killed, 5 others wounded in Chatham shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two brothers were killed in a shooting in Chatham Sunday night. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two brothers were killed and five people wounded in a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

At about 9:20 p.m., people were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600-block of South Maryland Avenue when police said someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out of an alley and opened fire.

The shooter ran away and is not in custody, police said.

James Gill, 18, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His brother, 21-year-old Roy Gill III, was shot several times and died at the hospital.

A 25-year-old man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition and another man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Three other victims, one woman and two men ranging in age from 21 to 39, were hospitalized and their injuries include gunshot wounds to the legs and feet.

"They have a lot of surveillance cameras over there, maybe over toward the alley. I know looking toward the house, you've got a camera there," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said she was inside her living room when she heard gunfire and screaming and called police.

"It sounded so close. I was terrified. This is a relatively quiet street," she said. "I thought we were going to have a peaceful Christmas that's what I was hoping for praying for. I just wish all the shooting would stop."

According to the Chicago Tribune, all of the seven people wounded are relatives and both of the brothers were enrolled at Malcolm X College.

The shooting marks a tragic Christmas weekend in Chicago. In all, more than 40 people were shot and 12 people are dead. Last year, a total of 30 people were shot and six were killed.
Related Topics:
newsshootingchicago shootingChathamChicago
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 dead, 5 injured in Chatham shooting
12 killed, more than 40 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO SHOOTING
12 killed, more than 40 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago
2 dead, 5 injured in Chatham shooting
33 shot, 9 fatally, in Christmas weekend shootings
3 dead, 13 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings
More chicago shooting
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Stars React to George Michael's Death
USPS carrier throws package, then FedEx worker places it
More News
Top Stories
Teen found in Markham garage died from assault
12 killed, more than 40 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago
Singer George Michael dies of heart failure at 53
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition in LA
Police: Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
Man critically injured riding ATV with boy, 7, in North Barrington
Show More
USPS carrier throws package, then FedEx worker places it
Girls receive customized teddy bears with late grandpa's voice for Christmas
Migraine drug shows promising results, giving hope to many
Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains
Fire Chief: Rockford fire that killed 3 children appears accidental
More News
Top Video
Singer George Michael dies of heart failure at 53
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress, stable after in-flight cardiac incident
Teen found in Markham garage died from assault
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video