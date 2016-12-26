CHICAGO (WLS) --Two brothers were killed and five people wounded in a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.
At about 9:20 p.m., people were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600-block of South Maryland Avenue when police said someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out of an alley and opened fire.
The shooter ran away and is not in custody, police said.
James Gill, 18, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His brother, 21-year-old Roy Gill III, was shot several times and died at the hospital.
A 25-year-old man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition and another man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Three other victims, one woman and two men ranging in age from 21 to 39, were hospitalized and their injuries include gunshot wounds to the legs and feet.
"They have a lot of surveillance cameras over there, maybe over toward the alley. I know looking toward the house, you've got a camera there," said community activist Andrew Holmes.
A neighbor who did not want to be identified said she was inside her living room when she heard gunfire and screaming and called police.
"It sounded so close. I was terrified. This is a relatively quiet street," she said. "I thought we were going to have a peaceful Christmas that's what I was hoping for praying for. I just wish all the shooting would stop."
According to the Chicago Tribune, all of the seven people wounded are relatives and both of the brothers were enrolled at Malcolm X College.
The shooting marks a tragic Christmas weekend in Chicago. In all, more than 40 people were shot and 12 people are dead. Last year, a total of 30 people were shot and six were killed.