2 dead, 5 wounded in Chatham shooting
Two people were killed and five wounded in a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

At about 9:20 p.m., people were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600-block of South Maryland Avenue when police said someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out of an alley and opened fire.

The shooter ran away and is not in custody, police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old man was transported to Christ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released their identities.

Another man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Four other victims, one woman and three men ranging in age from 21 to 39, were hospitalized and their injuries include gunshot wounds to the legs and feet.

The shooting marks a tragic Christmas weekend in Chicago. In all, 41 people were shot and 11 people are dead. Last year, a total of 30 people were shot and six were killed.
