2 injured in 2-building Humboldt Park fire on West Side

Still & Box @ St Louis & Augusta,has been struck out on the orders of 2-2-4...rm — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 2, 2017

STILL AND BOX is 951 north Augusta and now a PLAN 1 EMS response ordered FOR 5 AMBOS — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 2, 2017

St Louis and Augusta a still and box for two buildings burning. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 2, 2017

Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a fire that jumped from one building to another.The fire started in the 900-block of N. St. Louis, near Augusta, and spread to a neighboring building. The Chicago Fire Department sent several trucks and five ambulances to the scene.The fire was extinguished around 1:15 p.m. Eight adults and seven children were displaced.