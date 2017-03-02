NEWS

2 injured in 2-building Humboldt Park fire on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a fire that jumped from one building to another.

The fire started in the 900-block of N. St. Louis, near Augusta, and spread to a neighboring building. The Chicago Fire Department sent several trucks and five ambulances to the scene.

The fire was extinguished around 1:15 p.m. Eight adults and seven children were displaced.

