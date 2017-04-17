A head-on crash in the Bridgeport neighborhood left two people seriously injured late Sunday and police are investigating it as a crime scene.The high-speed crash happened shortly before midnight in the 2800-block of South Archer Avenue, police said. A 27-year-old man was driving west when his white car crashed head-on with another white car headed east.Both drivers were transported to Stroger Hospital. One man had to be extricated from his vehicle and is in critical condition. The other man is listed in serious condition.Chicago police are investigating the crash as a crime scene. The Chicago Fire Department called the crash possible street racing, which has not been confirmed by police.