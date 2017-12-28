COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Recycle Christmas tree, get free mulch in Chicago

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you're getting a head start on taking down holiday decorations, don't throw away your Christmas tree. You can recycle it for free with the city of Chicago.

From Jan. 6 - Jan. 20, live trees can be dropped off at 25 participating Chicago Park District locations across the city. People can also take home free mulch, but only at six locations.
CLICK HERE or call 311 to find a tree drop-off location or mulch pick-up location near you.
Last year, more than 2,100 trees were mulched and reused by the park district and Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrecyclingchristmas treefree stuffChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
Lincoln Square Roots Festival
Daily Herald: Homegrown Arts and Music Festival
8th annual Run To End Homelessness
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News