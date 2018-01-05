Police: Aurora teacher charged with exposing himself to teen

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --A suburban teacher was charged with public indecency and lewd exposure Thursday after police said he exposed himself to a teenager in a parking lot.
Luke Pigott, 24, of the 3500-block of Stackington Drive in Naperville, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday morning.
Pigott is accused of exposing himself to a teenager on Dec. 29 in a parking lot near Route 59 and 95th Street, the Daily Herald reports.
Pigott, who works at Metea Valley High School in Aurora, was placed on administrative leave pending a police investigation.