Police: Aurora teacher charged with exposing himself to teen

Luke Pigott (Naperville Police Department)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A suburban teacher was charged with public indecency and lewd exposure Thursday after police said he exposed himself to a teenager in a parking lot.

Luke Pigott, 24, of the 3500-block of Stackington Drive in Naperville, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday morning.

Pigott is accused of exposing himself to a teenager on Dec. 29 in a parking lot near Route 59 and 95th Street, the Daily Herald reports.

Pigott, who works at Metea Valley High School in Aurora, was placed on administrative leave pending a police investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lewdnessindecent exposureteacherNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News