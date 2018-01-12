A 35-year-old woman stabbed a man who was trying to sexually assault her Friday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said.Police said at around 4:10 p.m., the 30-year-old man was attempting to sexually assault the woman when she took out a weapon and stabbed him in the forehead.The attack happened in the 1000-block of North Lawler Avenue, police said.The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. He was in police custody Friday evening.